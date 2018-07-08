Alwihda Info
Aiteo adjudged Company of the Year at Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference Awards


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Juillet 2018


The Aiteo group (www.AiteoGroup.com) was declared Indigenous Oil and Gas Company of the Year at the Nigerian Oil and Gas(NOG) Awards, on July 4, 2018 at the International Conference Centre(ICC), Abuja. The gala rounds off the Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibitions, holding from July 2 to July 5, 2018. Organised by London-based CWC […]

