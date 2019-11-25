Alwihda Info
Al-Sumait Prize Board of Trustees announced joint winners for the US$1million prestigious award in the 2019 cycle in the field of food security in recognition of their exemplary work in agriculture development in the African continent


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Novembre 2019


Following consideration of the jury and selection committees’ reports, the Board of Trustees of the Al Sumait Prize for African Development ([AlSumaitPrize.org](http://www.AlSumaitPrize.org)) has decided to jointly award the Million Dollar 2019 Prize in the field of food security to: The Africa Rice Center (Based in Cote d’ivoire) for its important role in enhancing food security […]

