Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Aleph Hospitality signs management agreement for two hotels in Zanzibar, marking its entrance to Tanzania


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Dynamic independent hotel management company Aleph Hospitality (http://www.AlephHospitality.com/) has entered the Tanzanian market with the signing of a management agreement to operate two boutique resorts, the Moja Tuu and Hakuna Majiwe, in Zanzibar. The new management contracts, scheduled to take effect in October, mark Aleph Hospitality’s continued expansion in Africa, with its portfolio now… Read […]

Dynamic independent hotel management company Aleph Hospitality (http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 22/09/2019

Tchad : la société civile estime que l'état d'urgence est incompatible avec les élections

Tchad : la société civile estime que l'état d'urgence est incompatible avec les élections

Tchad : "Nous sommes prêts et disposés à aller aux élections, même si c’est demain" Tchad : "Nous sommes prêts et disposés à aller aux élections, même si c’est demain" 22/09/2019

Populaires

Tchad : saisie record de 678 armes, 6 bazooka et 4000 munitions

23/09/2019

Tchad : 6 choses à savoir dans la revue de la presse

23/09/2019

Tchad : des initiatives locales innovantes pour renforcer la cohabitation

23/09/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : les civils déposent leurs armes à l'Est (vidéo)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 22/09/2019 - N.A.

Djibouti, une souveraineté de façade ?

Djibouti, une souveraineté de façade ?

Tchad : des moeurses détériorées dans le milieu féminin, pourquoi tant de polémique ? Tchad : des moeurses détériorées dans le milieu féminin, pourquoi tant de polémique ? 21/09/2019 - Abba Issa Fressou

ANALYSE - 19/09/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Réduction des allocations aux réfugiés, AME, regroupement familial… les points susceptibles d’être soulevés concernant la réforme sur l’immigration

Réduction des allocations aux réfugiés, AME, regroupement familial… les points susceptibles d’être soulevés concernant la réforme sur l’immigration

Un chemin difficile vers la démocratie soudanaise Un chemin difficile vers la démocratie soudanaise 16/09/2019 - IFIMES

REACTION - 19/09/2019 - Les associations combattantes camerounaises de Belgique

Tribune de la diaspora : "Le dialogue national au Cameroun est une grande messe de Paul Biya et ses alliés politiques"

Tribune de la diaspora : "Le dialogue national au Cameroun est une grande messe de Paul Biya et ses alliés politiques"

Participation remarquée du Maroc au Sommet de Ouagadougou Participation remarquée du Maroc au Sommet de Ouagadougou 16/09/2019 - Farid Mnebhi