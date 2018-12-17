Alexander De Croo signs new cooperation agreement with Guinea

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Development Alexander De Croo signed today a new five-year cooperation programme with the Republic of Guinea. Belgium and Guinea will work together in the coming five years on strengthening entrepreneurship, women’s rights and education. After successfully containing the Ebola crisis, Guinea became a partner of the Belgian Development […]

