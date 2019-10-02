Aliko Dangote $20m transformative donation to The African Center focused on Accelerating Change in Global Narratives about Africa in Policy, Business and Culture

Peeved with the negative perception of Africa by the outside world, Chairman, Aliko Dangote Foundation ([Dangote.com](https://dangote.com)), Aliko Dangote, on Monday, September 23, 2019 made a philanthropic donation of $20 million to The Africa Center in New York, United States of America towards reversing the trend. Africa Center is a leading non-profit institution focused on challenging […]

Peeved with the negative perception of Africa by the outside world, Chairman, Aliko Dangote Foun...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...