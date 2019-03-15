Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Almost 90 percent of Chinese optimistic about AI application: survey


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 15 Mars 2019 modifié le 15 Mars 2019 - 06:37

The world’s first synthetic AI anchorwoman took to the screen during the ongoing annual sessions of China’s top political advisory body and top legislature, adding a new scenario for the application of AI technology.


Source: People's Daily Online

Baidu AI flash shop debuted in Sanlitun Village. Photo: Ajing/CFP
Baidu AI flash shop debuted in Sanlitun Village. Photo: Ajing/CFP
89.4 percent of respondents are optimistic about the application of AI technology in the next five years. It is the conclusion of a survey jointly launched by China Youth Daily and Megvii, a Beijing-based facial recognition technology company.

The survey covers 2,006 people, 3.5 percent of whom work in the AI industry
The world’s first synthetic AI anchorwoman took to the screen during the ongoing annual sessions of China’s top political advisory body and top legislature, adding a new scenario for the application of AI technology.

Among all surveyed respondents, people are most familiar with automated driving, intelligent robots and smart home devices when it comes to AI, accounting for 53.7, 53.4, 44.8 percent respectively.

On top of these areas, smart medical treatment, intelligent devices and AI education are also familiar application scenarios. Like tap water, electricity and other basic facilities, artificial intelligence is predicted to become commonplace in the future.

In the survey, 49.3 percent of respondents said the job role of waiter or waitress was most likely to be replaced by AI, followed by secretary (42.3 percent) and security (40.2 percent).

On the contrary, the occupation of journalist came in as the least replaceable in the survey.

Li Linzi, founder of Whalehouse Technology, a Shenzhen-based automated warehouse solution provider, said that AI technology had improved its warehouse space utilization by six times while reducing manual labor by 70 percent.

Guo Weimin, a spokesperson at the second session of the 13th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said at a recent press conference that the CPPCC would further boost the integration of AI with the real economy, as well as lift the overall development of AI to a new level.

Source: People's Daily Online

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 14/03/2019

Tchad : le Gouvernement se penche sur la déontologie à la gendarmerie et à la garde nomade

Tchad : le Gouvernement se penche sur la déontologie à la gendarmerie et à la garde nomade

Tchad : compte rendu du conseil des ministres du 14 mars 2019 Tchad : compte rendu du conseil des ministres du 14 mars 2019 14/03/2019

Populaires

Tchad : Tigo racheté par Maroc Télécom

14/03/2019

Tchad : compte rendu du conseil des ministres du 14 mars 2019

14/03/2019

Tchad : le Gouvernement se penche sur la déontologie à la gendarmerie et à la garde nomade

14/03/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : un Festival avec les 12 provinces et 5 pays pour valoriser le tourisme
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 12/03/2019 - Me Megherbi Fayçal

De la fierté à la déception : La constitution n’est pas un torchon !

De la fierté à la déception : La constitution n’est pas un torchon !

Libérez Mme Hasna Hassan Mohamed injustement emprisonnée ! Libérez Mme Hasna Hassan Mohamed injustement emprisonnée ! 12/03/2019 - Mohamed Qayaad

ANALYSE - 04/03/2019 - Khalid Cherkaoui Semmouni

Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis

Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ? Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ? 12/02/2019 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

REACTION - 02/03/2019 - Think Tank Generation 90

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD 23/02/2019 - Dr Moussa Pascal Sougui