Alternatives to Irregular Migration: International Organization for Migration (IOM) Launches Vocational Training Programme for Gambians


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The lack of access to employment opportunities among Gambian youth is widely cited as a major contributing factor to irregular migration. According to the 2018 Gambia Labour Force Survey, 95 per cent of Gambian irregular migrants surveyed cited “lack of work” as their primary reason for migrating. In response to this, the International Organization for […]

