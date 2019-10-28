Ambassador RAO Hongwei met with Principal of FAWE Girl’s School in Kigali

On October 28th, 2019, Ambassador RAO Hongwei met with Sister Eugenia Kairaba, Principal of FAWE Girl’s School in Kigali and donated some teaching equipment and materials to the school. H.E. RAO said, both China and Rwanda attach great importance to education development. FAWE girl’s school is the one that Professor PENG Liyuan visited during President […]

On October 28th, 2019, Ambassador RAO Hongwei met with Sister Eugenia Kairaba, Principal of FAWE Girl’s School in K...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...