Ambassador Sun Gongyi Pays an Official Call on Minister of National Infrastructure and Community Development of Mauritius

On January 21, 2020, Ambassador Sun Gongyi paid an official call on Minister of National Infrastructure and Community Development, Mr. Mahendranuth Sharma Hurreeram. Both sides exchanged views on strengthening practical cooperation in the field of infrastructure. Commercial counselor Hu Ming was present at the meeting. Ambassador Sun Gongyi congratulated Mr. Hurreeram on his new appointment […]

