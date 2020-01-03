Ambassador met with the Minister of interior of Nigeria

On December 31, 2019 the Ambassador of Belarus in Nigeria Vyacheslav Bril met with the Minister of interior of Nigeria R.Aregbesola. During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for bilateral cooperation in the field of security, civil defense, training of Nigerian military personnel in courses on special military training. The Belarusian side extended an […]

