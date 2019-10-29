Ambassador of Belarus Sergei Terentiev visited a number of industrial enterprises in Helwan and Tabbin Institute for Metallurgical Studies

On October 28, 2019 Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt Mr. Sergei Terentiev visited «Helwan Machinery and Equipment» and «Helwan Diesel Engines» companies of the Ministry of Military Production of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Helwan. Negotiations were held with the leadership of the above mentioned factories on […]

On October 28, 2019 Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt Mr. Sergei Terentiev visited «Helwan Machinery and Eq...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...