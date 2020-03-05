American Musicians Highlight U.S.-Cameroonian Economic Ties

On February 28, the week-long AmCamJam concert series concluded with a final concert at Canal Olympia. Headlining this event was Maryland-based music group Nelly’s Echo. This group specializes in R&B music and their lead singer, Nelson Emokpae, was a contestant on the American musical program The Voice. Throughout the week, the band conducted master classes, […]

