American Pavilion at PROMOTE 2019 Looks to Boost U.S. – Cameroon Trade

The U.S. Embassy in Yaoundé announces its upcoming February 16-24 pavilion at Cameroon’s PROMOTE 2019 trade fair. The theme of the U.S. pavilion is “Real Partnerships, Mutual Progress,” and highlights U.S. companies’ lasting business partnerships withCameroon. The pavilion will feature 20 U.S. companies and organizations that are working to make mutual progress in increasing trade […]

The U.S. Embassy in Yaoundé announces its upcoming February 16-24 pavilion at Cameroon’s PROMOTE 2019 tr...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...