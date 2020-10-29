Amid Continuing Uncertainty, Investing in African Mining Indaba Announces Cancellation of the 2021 Edition and Launches a Virtual Event

[Investing in African Mining Indaba](http://www.miningindaba.com/) (MI) (https://www.MiningIndaba.com), part of Hyve Group PLC, announces with regret the cancellation of the 2021 edition, due to take place 1-4 February 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. The event will return on 7-10 February 2022. Mining Indaba’s sister event, [Africa Oil Week](http://www.africa-oilweek.com/) (https://Africa-OilWeek.com),… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/amid-continuing-uncertainty-investing-in-afri...
