Amid Libya clashes, UNHCR relocates detained refugees to safety

In light of current insecurity in Libya’s capital, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, today relocated more than 150 refugees from the Ain Zara detention centre in south Tripoli to UNHCR’s Gathering and Departure Facility in a nearby safe zone. The Ain Zara detention centre had been impacted by heavy clashes for the past few days. […]

