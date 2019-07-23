Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Amnesty International to hold its highest decision-making meeting in Johannesburg


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Juillet 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


More than 300 delegates of Amnesty International, including members, supporters and different sections of the movement from around the world, will gather in Johannesburg, South Africa, for the annual General Assembly meeting. The Global Assembly is the highest decision-making gathering of the movement which takes places annually. The meeting will take stock of the world’s […]

More than 300 delegates of Amnesty International, including members, supporters and different sections of the mov...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 22/07/2019

Tchad : un appui de la coopération allemande au comité départemental d'action de Ouara

Tchad : un appui de la coopération allemande au comité départemental d'action de Ouara

Tchad : 50 jeunes entrepreneurs formés, encadrés et financés Tchad : 50 jeunes entrepreneurs formés, encadrés et financés 22/07/2019

Populaires

Tchad : exemplarité, rigueur et fermeté, le ministre des Finances visite les régies financières

23/07/2019

Tchad : 50 jeunes entrepreneurs formés, encadrés et financés

22/07/2019

Tchad : un appui de la coopération allemande au comité départemental d'action de Ouara

22/07/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Reportage : En immersion à Cuba avec les étudiants tchadiens de médecine
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 18/07/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

La Rwanda ouvrira une Ambassade au Maroc, un "revers cuisant des polisariens"

La Rwanda ouvrira une Ambassade au Maroc, un "revers cuisant des polisariens"

Le regard africain sur l'Europe Le regard africain sur l'Europe 04/06/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

ANALYSE - 13/07/2019 - Freeman Djido​

L’opposition tchadienne s’autodétruit

L’opposition tchadienne s’autodétruit

Seul le premier renouvellement du titre de séjour est de droit en cas de violences conjugales Seul le premier renouvellement du titre de séjour est de droit en cas de violences conjugales 07/07/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 22/07/2019

Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne

Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne

Accord de pêche Maroc-UE : magistrale rouste infligée par l’U.E au polisario et à ses mentors Accord de pêche Maroc-UE : magistrale rouste infligée par l’U.E au polisario et à ses mentors 22/07/2019 - Farid Mnebhi