Angola Petroleum Leaders announce Cabinda and Luanda Refinery Agreements, 2019 Licensing Round at Angola Oil & Gas 2019 Conference

His Excellency President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço inaugurated the Angola Oil & Gas conference and exhibition in Luanda on Tuesday; Petroleum and energy Ministers from Angola, Equatorial Guinea, São Tomé and Principe and Lesotho – and the General Secretary of the International Energy Fund – attended and spoke at the event; Sonangol announced the winner […]

His Excellency President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço inaugurated the Angola Oil & Gas conference and exhibition in Lu...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...