Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Angola and Africa must support Minister Diamantino at OPEC for their oil sector to prosper


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Décembre 2020


The election of Angola to the rotating presidency of the conference of ministers of OPEC has thrust Minister Diamantino Pedro Azevedo, Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas of Angola to the forefront of efforts to stabilize global oil markets in 2021. The assumption of the Presidency of OPEC by H.E Diamantino could not have […]

The election of Angola to the rotating presidency of the conference of ministers of OPEC has thrust Minister Diamantino Pedro Azevedo, Minister of Mine...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter