Angola kicks off six-year licensing cycle with 10 high-potential blocks in the Namibe and Benguela Basins


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Angola made another stride today in becoming Africa’s hottest oil & gas frontier by launching the first phase of its brand new six-year oil licensing strategy. The licensing round was launched by CEO of the National Agency of Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG) H.E. Paulino Jerónimo during the opening ceremony of the Angola Oil & […]

Angola made another stride today in becoming Africa’s hottest oil & gas frontier by launching the first phase of its brand new six-year oil licen...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



