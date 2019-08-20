Angola’s Path Forward for Security and Economic Development: Weapons Management and Humanitarian Demining

Angola greatly benefitted from the 2002 peace agreement ending its 27-year civil war, but the remaining poor security of government stockpiles of weapons and ammunition could still threaten its people. After the civil war, the military and police were left not only with a massive surplus of small arms and ammunition, but also inadequate infrastructure […]

