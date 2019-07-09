Angola to Sign Lusophone Country-Specific Compact

WHO: The Government of Angola, the Government of Portugal, and the African Development Bank WHAT: Lusophone Country-Specific Compact Signing Ceremony WHERE: Luanda International Fair (FILDA), Special Economic Zone WHEN: 10 July 2019, 10:15-11:25 a.m. On 10 July 2019, The Governments of Angola and Portugal and the African Development Bank, will sign a Country-Specific Compact designed […]

WHO: The Government of Angola, the Government of Portugal, and the African Development Bank WHAT: Lus...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...