Angolan Ambassador to Japan pays homage to Nuclear Bomb Victims

Angolan ambassador to Japan Rui Xavier, on behalf of the African Diplomatic Corps in the Asian nation, laid a wreath on Friday at Nagasaki Peace Park. The site was built in honour of the victims of the “Flat Man” atomic bomb during the World War II (1939-45), 74 years ago. Also paid tribute to the […]
Angolan ambassador to Japan Rui Xavier, on behalf of the African Diplomatic Corps in the Asian nation, laid a wreath on Friday at Nagasaki Peace Park. The site was built in honour of the vi...
Angolan ambassador to Japan Rui Xavier, on behalf of the African Diplomatic Corps in the Asian nation, laid a wreath on Friday at Nagasaki Peace Park. The site was built in honour of the vi...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...