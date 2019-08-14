Alwihda Info
Angolan Ambassador to Japan pays homage to Nuclear Bomb Victims


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Août 2019


Angolan ambassador to Japan Rui Xavier, on behalf of the African Diplomatic Corps in the Asian nation, laid a wreath on Friday at Nagasaki Peace Park. The site was built in honour of the victims of the “Flat Man” atomic bomb during the World War II (1939-45), 74 years ago. Also paid tribute to the […]

