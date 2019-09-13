Appeal launched for Humanitarian Response to Cyclone Devastation in Mozambique

With Mozambique devastated by drought, flooding and Cyclones Idai and Kenneth in the past several months, humanitarian partners yesterday (12/09) launched the revised [Humanitarian Response Plan](https://reliefweb.int/report/mozambique/2018-2020-mozambique-humanitarian-response-plan-november-2018-may-2020-revised) (HRP) requesting over USD 397 million to support affected populations. The HRP – which… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/appeal-launched-for-humanitarian-response-to-cycl...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...