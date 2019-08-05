Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Armenia and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) sign memorandum to advance Africa’s smart development


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and Armenia recently signed a memorandum that seeks to unite efforts of the ECA and the Enterprise Incubator Foundation (EIF) in advancing the smart development concept to help Africa in implementing Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development and Africa’s Agenda 2063. Acting Director of the Publication, Conference, Knowledge […]

The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and Armenia recently signed a memorandum that seeks ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 04/08/2019

Tchad : les résultats de la 2nd session du baccalauréat dans quelques jours

Tchad : les résultats de la 2nd session du baccalauréat dans quelques jours

Tchad : la CASAC appelle à préserver la paix et à l’éveil des consciences Tchad : la CASAC appelle à préserver la paix et à l’éveil des consciences 04/08/2019

Populaires

Tchad : les résultats de la 2nd session du baccalauréat dans quelques jours

04/08/2019

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

04/08/2019

Soudan : un accord de fin de crise, "ni vainqueur ni vaincu"

04/08/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Le Maroc va renforcer sa coopération avec le Tchad dans plusieurs domaines
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 03/08/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

Les galonnés algériens et les polisariens aboient toujours

Les galonnés algériens et les polisariens aboient toujours

Tchad : un médecin s’insurge contre la pratique du compérage dans les hôpitaux et cliniques Tchad : un médecin s’insurge contre la pratique du compérage dans les hôpitaux et cliniques 03/08/2019 - Dr. Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

ANALYSE - 02/08/2019

Les méthodes controversées de la société Qnet

Les méthodes controversées de la société Qnet

Djibouti : un risque de « somalisation » imminente, la solution d'un Etat fédéral ethnique ? Djibouti : un risque de « somalisation » imminente, la solution d'un Etat fédéral ethnique ? 30/07/2019 - Anihay Assa

REACTION - 04/08/2019 - A. Yaya

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne 22/07/2019