Arrow Electronics and Close the Gap Go on a Digital Training Tour through Kenya

Arrow Electronics (www.FiveYearsOut.com) and social enterprise Close the Gap launched its third DigiTruck in August 2018. The DigiTruck is a mobile, solar-powered classroom and enterprise incubator. The new unit serves the Kenyan capital of Nairobi – one of Africa’s commercial hubs and a portal for Africa’s development in the 21st Century. Kenya is poised to […]

Arrow Electronics (www.FiveYearsOut.com) and social enterprise Close the Gap launched its third DigiTruck in August 2018....



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...