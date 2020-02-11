As Boom Turns To Bust, Community Stabilization in Chad Helps Both Host Communities and Migrants

This was once a booming northern border town, supporting thousands of Chadians and Libyans who came to trade, barter or sell their wares. But with the closing of Chad’s border with Libya last March, boom turned to bust. Access to Libyan markets has practically disappeared for Chadians in Bourkou region, resulting in a scarcity of […]

