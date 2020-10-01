As COVID-19 exposes the fault lines of gender equality, a strong focus on violence against women at the UN General Assembly

With alarming rise of domestic violence reports during the pandemic lockdowns from millions of women worldwide, UN Women convened today a high-level meeting with the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Member States, UN agencies, activists, the private sector and philanthropies. The spotlight was on the urgent need for targeted investments, commitments and innovative new ways of […]

