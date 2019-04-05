Assessment at World Council of Churches (WCC) raises awareness about impact of Cyclone Idai on Malawi, Mozambique, Zimbabwe

They came from governments, the United Nations, civil society, churches and other faith-based organizations to discuss the impact of Cyclone Idai that has wreaked death, havoc and destruction on Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe in recent weeks. Meeting at the World Council of Churches (WCC) in Geneva on 5 April, WCC deputy general secretary Prof. Dr […]

They came from governments, the United Nations, civil society, churches and other faith-based organizations to discuss the impact of Cycl...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...