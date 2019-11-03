Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Assistant Secretary Fannon Travels to Sub-Saharan Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Novembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Energy Resources (ENR) Francis R. Fannon will visit Sub-Saharan Africa from November 2 to 9, including South Africa, Namibia, and Botswana. The purpose of his trip is to reaffirm sustained partnerships in energy security and energy resources. Assistant Secretary Fannon will engage with government, business, and civil […]

Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Energy Resources (ENR) Francis R. Fannon will visit Sub-Saharan Africa from...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 02/11/2019

Tchad : à Ati, des actes citoyens de ramassage d'ordures et nettoyage de rues

Tchad : à Ati, des actes citoyens de ramassage d'ordures et nettoyage de rues

Tchad : au Sila, les autorités demandent aux parents d'envoyer les enfants à l'école Tchad : au Sila, les autorités demandent aux parents d'envoyer les enfants à l'école 02/11/2019

Populaires

Tchad : Mahamat Zene Bada reste à la tête du MPS à l'issue du congrès

03/11/2019

Tchad : un employé de supermarché abattu ce soir par deux jeunes à N'Djamena

03/11/2019

Tchad : une commission d'investigations sur les allégations mensongères créée à l'Est

03/11/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : le 8ème congrès du MPS s'ouvre ce samedi à N'Djamena
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 01/11/2019 - Ilyes Zouari

10 choses à savoir sur le Rwanda... afin de ne plus se faire piéger

10 choses à savoir sur le Rwanda... afin de ne plus se faire piéger

Aux expatriés congolais : 3 mots, 4 maux ! Aux expatriés congolais : 3 mots, 4 maux ! 24/10/2019 - Parfait MAVUNGU

ANALYSE - 01/11/2019 - Aliou TALL

Attentat contre une mosquée en France : Le terrorisme islamophobe est en marche !

Attentat contre une mosquée en France : Le terrorisme islamophobe est en marche !

La présence russe fait bouger certains partenaires de la Centrafrique La présence russe fait bouger certains partenaires de la Centrafrique 22/10/2019 - Arsène-Jonathan Mosseavo

REACTION - 18/10/2019 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire 09/10/2019 - Anihay Assa