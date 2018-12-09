Assistant Secretary Madison Travels to Kenya for Global Forum on Drug Use Treatment and Prevention

On Monday, December 10, experts and practitioners from 83 countries in the field of drug use prevention and treatment will gather in Nairobi, Kenya for the fourth annual workshop of the International Society of Substance Use Prevention and Treatment Professionals (ISSUP). Assistant Secretary Kirsten D. Madison of the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement […]

On Monday, December 10, experts and practitioners from 83 countries in the field of drug use prevention and treatme...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...