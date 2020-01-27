Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Tibor Nagy concludes successful visit to Ethiopia


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


U.S. Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Tibor Nagy has concluded a successful visit to Ethiopia which involved the inauguration of the Mekelle American Corner (MAC), a modern space for learning, discovery and collaboration aimed at developing and empowering Ethiopian youth and emerging leaders. MAC is located at the newly opened Science Museum Building, Adi Haki […]

U.S. Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Tibor Nagy has concluded a successful visit to Ethiopia which involved th...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 27/01/2020

Tchad : les consignes des autorités sanitaires face à l'épidémie du Coronavirus

Tchad : les consignes des autorités sanitaires face à l'épidémie du Coronavirus

Tchad : "Passons ensemble de l'or noir à l'or vert" Tchad : "Passons ensemble de l'or noir à l'or vert" 27/01/2020

Populaires

Tchad : mystérieux vol au Trésor public d’Adré

27/01/2020

Coronavirus : le Tchad prend des mesures de prévention

27/01/2020

Tchad : 30% de baisse du prix du passeport, l'AJPDET s'en félicite

27/01/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : "nous allons continuer à avancer, nous n'allons pas reculer", Succès Masra
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 15/01/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles

Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL) Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL) 08/01/2020 - Aliou TALL

ANALYSE - 26/01/2020 - Abba Issa

Tchad : pauvreté, prostitution et MST, un danger pour la société

Tchad : pauvreté, prostitution et MST, un danger pour la société

"Justices" exécutrices de challengers ! "Justices" exécutrices de challengers ! 26/01/2020 - Mamadou Oumar Ndiaye

REACTION - 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

"100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit "100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit 13/01/2020 - Mahamat Nour Abakar