Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Carl Risch travels to Kenya and Ghana


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Carl Risch is traveling June 10-15 to Nairobi, Kenya, and Accra, Ghana. The Assistant Secretary will meet with embassy staff and observe consular operations in Nairobi. While in Ghana, he will meet with Ghanaian officials as well as consular staff. In both cities, the Assistant Secretary will underscore […]

Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Carl Risch is traveling June 10-15 to Nairobi, Kenya, and Accra, Ghana. The Assista...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 11/06/2019

Tchad : nominations au ministère de l'Elevage et des Productions animales

Tchad : nominations au ministère de l'Elevage et des Productions animales

Tchad : mérite militaire avec palme d'or pour 27 officiers supérieurs Tchad : mérite militaire avec palme d'or pour 27 officiers supérieurs 11/06/2019

Populaires

Tchad : nominations au ministère de l'Elevage et des Productions animales

11/06/2019

Tchad : 23 nominations dans les délégations provinciales du ministère de l'Elevage

11/06/2019

Tchad : mérite militaire avec palme d'or pour 27 officiers supérieurs

11/06/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : à Abéché, les inondations s’installent dans les quartiers
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/06/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Chronique : un désaccord majeur Chronique : un désaccord majeur 29/05/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 31/05/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

France - Admission au séjour : le juge administratif plus clément que la préfecture

France - Admission au séjour : le juge administratif plus clément que la préfecture

Communauté de vie effective entre les époux : l’appréciation plus souple du juge administratif Communauté de vie effective entre les époux : l’appréciation plus souple du juge administratif 29/05/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 10/06/2019 - Dr Moussa Pascal Sougui

Tchad : "Masra n’est pas le seul à qui on a « empêché » de s’engager à la tête d’un parti"

Tchad : "Masra n’est pas le seul à qui on a « empêché » de s’engager à la tête d’un parti"

Province du Lac : coup dur pour dix chefs de canton Boudouma et leurs goumiers Province du Lac : coup dur pour dix chefs de canton Boudouma et leurs goumiers 05/06/2019 - Info Alwihda