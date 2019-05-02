At least 188 676 people require health assistance after Cyclone Kenneth pummels north-eastern Mozambique

Cyclone Kenneth, the second category 3 cyclone to hit Mozambique within five weeks, brought widespread destruction and displacement and exacerbated health risks in the north-eastern province of Cabo Delgado after making landfall on 25 April. The cyclone struck populations already vulnerable due to a fragile health system and weak water and sanitation infrastructure. At least […]

