Attack on Protestant church in Burkina Faso

The Brazilian government strongly condemns the attack that killed at least 24 people and wounded 18 on a Protestant church in the northern Burkina Faso village of Pansi, during a Sunday church service on February 16. Brazil expresses its condolences to the families of the victims and its wishes of a quick recovery to those […]

