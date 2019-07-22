Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Averda signs three-year contract with prestigious Pearl-Qatar development


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Juillet 2019


Averda (www.Averda.com), the leading international environmental services provider, has been awarded a three-year waste management contract to service Qatar’s flagship waterfront development, The Pearl-Qatar. Averda will mobilise comprehensive waste and environmental management services immediately, working closely with The Pearl-Qatar’s developer, the United Development Company. The scope of… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/averda-signs-threeyear-contract-with-prestigious-pearlqa...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


