Award-Winning Actress Julia Ormond, Egyptian Actor Asser Yassin join Global Migration Film Festival 2019 Jury


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Octobre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Emmy-award winning British actress and activist against human trafficking, Julia Ormond, and Egyptian actor, writer and film producer Asser Yassin have added their marquee names and expertise in migration, film-making and visual storytelling to IOM’s 2019 Global Migration Film Festival (GMFF). There’s a saying often attributed to the great Russian writer Leo Tolstoy that there […]

Emmy-award winning British actress and activist against human trafficking, Julia Ormond, and Egyptian actor,...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



