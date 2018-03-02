Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Beijing to set new example for sustainable Olympics


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 2 Mars 2018 modifié le 2 Mars 2018 - 14:21

As planned, Beijing will build five competition venues, two Olympic villages and three temporary venues for award presentation and news coverage, and renovate eight existing venues for reuse.
The “Water Cube” National Aquatic Center, which staged the swimming events during the 2008 Beijing Olympics, will be transformed into an ice rink for curling games in 2022.


By Han Bingchen from People’s Daily

Beijing to set new example for sustainable Olympics
Beijing will set an example in preparation for the 2022 Winter Olympics by following the new norm of hosting the Games put forward by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), as the Winter Olympic Games moves to Beijing Time after the Olympic flame slowly went out in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The recently announced new norm is to ensure the Games are affordable, beneficial and sustainable. Beijing will be the first city around the world to carry out the new standard, the IOC said in a statement.

As planned, Beijing will build five competition venues, two Olympic villages and three temporary venues for award presentation and news coverage, and renovate eight existing venues for reuse.
The “Water Cube” National Aquatic Center, which staged the swimming events during the 2008 Beijing Olympics, will be transformed into an ice rink for curling games in 2022.

Shougang Industry Park, a former steel plant that was closed down in 2008 ahead of the Olympic Games, is now the location for the organizing committee’s headquarters and has been turned into a recreation and sports center.

The venues designed to be built will be used for public fitness after the Games.

Preparation for the 2022 Games should adhere to the new development concept, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed at 2017 February, adding that some venues have to be built for repeated, comprehensive and sustainable use.

With its particular Olympic legacy, Beijing, a city set to become the first one in history to stage both the summer and winter games, will contribute Chinese experience to the international Olympics.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 01/03/2018

Tchad : le président reçoit les syndicats pour mettre fin à la grève

Tchad : le président reçoit les syndicats pour mettre fin à la grève

Tchad : des appels au boycott de la journée de la femme Tchad : des appels au boycott de la journée de la femme 01/03/2018

Populaires

Idriss Déby demande aux syndicats de reprendre les activités et de dialoguer

01/03/2018

Tchad : Et si on dissout la fonction publique

02/03/2018

Le AFRICA CEO FORUM mettra en lumière les disruptions technologiques en Afrique

02/03/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Un terroriste islamiste s'exprime sans état d'âme
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 01/03/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

L’aide au séjour des étrangers en situation irrégulière : les sanctions encourues

L’aide au séjour des étrangers en situation irrégulière : les sanctions encourues

Le PNUD se moque du peuple tchadien Le PNUD se moque du peuple tchadien 28/02/2018 - ​ Freeman Djido

ANALYSE - 15/02/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Le changement de statut : ce que vous devez savoir

Le changement de statut : ce que vous devez savoir

Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : Le Conseil d’Etat assouplit les règles Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : Le Conseil d’Etat assouplit les règles 14/02/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 23/02/2018 - Maki HOUMED-GABA

Compte rendu de la conférence de l’opposition djiboutienne à Paris le dimanche 18 février

Compte rendu de la conférence de l’opposition djiboutienne à Paris le dimanche 18 février

Quand l’Agence de Presse algérienne APS se fait rappeler à l'ordre par le Chef de la diplomatie, Sergeï Lavrov Quand l’Agence de Presse algérienne APS se fait rappeler à l'ordre par le Chef de la diplomatie, Sergeï Lavrov 22/02/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.