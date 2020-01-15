Alwihda Info
Berlin Conference on Libya


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


By means of the Berlin Process, Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas seek to support the peace efforts of the UN Special Representative to bring about an end to the conflict in Libya. A conference of Heads of State and Government is now to be held in Berlin. By means of the […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



