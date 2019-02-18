Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Blakblad stun Kenya Harlequins beating them 16 – 15


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Février 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Kenyatta University’s Blakblad RC stunned their opponents and third placed Kenya Harlequins as they beat them 16-15 at the KU Grounds on 16th February. Quins were first on the scoreboard as Lyle Asiligwa drilled in a penalty giving the visitors a 3-0 lead. 15 minutes later, Brian Wahinya dotted down KU’s first try giving them […]

Kenyatta University’s Blakblad RC stunned their opponents and third placed Kenya Harlequins as they beat them 16-15 at the KU Grounds on 16th February. Quins we...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 16/02/2019

Tchad : les jeunes de l’UNDR en congrès à N’Djamena

Tchad : les jeunes de l’UNDR en congrès à N’Djamena

Tchad : des partis politiques menacés de dissolution par la majorité Tchad : des partis politiques menacés de dissolution par la majorité 16/02/2019

Populaires

Tchad : les jeunes de l’UNDR se préparent pour les échéances électorales futures

17/02/2019

Cameroun : les anciens de l’ESSEC remercient Paul Biya

17/02/2019

Présidentielles 2019 : personne n’a le droit de bruler le Sénégal

17/02/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : 15 malfrats arrêtés par la police à N'Djamena
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 16/02/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

Il est venu, il a chanté

Il est venu, il a chanté

Algérie : grandes manœuvres internationales avant les élections Algérie : grandes manœuvres internationales avant les élections 01/02/2019 - Mounir al-Hassan

ANALYSE - 12/02/2019 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ?

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ?

Quelles initiatives en vue de l’actionnariat populaire et de la réforme du système monétaire international ? Quelles initiatives en vue de l’actionnariat populaire et de la réforme du système monétaire international ? 08/02/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

REACTION - 15/02/2019 - Info Alwihda

Droit de réponse de l'Algérie à un article publié sur Alwihda Info

Droit de réponse de l'Algérie à un article publié sur Alwihda Info

Alexandre Benalla, pour tout l’or du Tchad Alexandre Benalla, pour tout l’or du Tchad 21/01/2019 - Thomas Dietrich