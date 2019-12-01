Blitzboks Ready to Rumble in Season Opener

The Springbok Sevens squad will shift their focus to game day on Thursday at the Emirates Airline Dubai Sevens after a recovery gym session upon arrival in Dubai on Sunday to get rid of any aches and pains from the 10-hour flight. The Blitzboks – who finished last year’s HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in […]
