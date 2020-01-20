Blitzboks on track for 2020 – Powell

The end goal for their 2019/20 season is the Olympic Games in Japan, but for the Blitzboks there are also some very real challenges and objectives in the coming months. One of those, according to Springbok Sevens coach, Neil Powell, will be to “play to their potential” in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, of […]

The end goal for their 2019/20 season is the Olympic Games in Japan, but for the Blitzboks there are also some very real challenges and objectives in the coming months. One of ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...