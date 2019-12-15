Blitzboks to face Kenya in HSBC Cape Town Sevens quarter-finals

The Springbok Sevens team continued their good form at the HSBC Cape Town Sevens by finishing top of Pool A on Saturday, beating Fiji by 26-14 and USA by 21-15 after a 49-0 demolition of Japan on Friday. The Blitzboks will now meet African compatriots Kenya in the Cup quarter-finals on Sunday, with the Cape […]

