Blue skies and clean water: China's commitment to green development

By Zhou Shanshan, People's Daily "It's been getting better and better year by year," said Mr. Song, a taxi driver in Beijing.



What Song referred to is not only the better experience brought by the switch to electric vehicles from petrol-powered vehicles in Beijing's taxi business, but also noticeable improvements in the city's air quality.



Song was among the first taxi drivers in Beijing to switch to an electric cab. In just 100 seconds, he can recharge his battery without getting out of his car. "With more electric vehicles on the road, exhaust emissions have dropped significantly. I often roll down the window to get some fresh air," Song said.



Behind these noticeable changes are the collective efforts of the whole city. Across the streets and alleys, more taxis and buses are now powered by renewable energy. In winter, natural gas has become the primary energy source for heating.



Statistics show that in 2024, Beijing set two historic records in air quality: the highest number of days with good air quality and the lowest number with heavy pollution.



On a chilly winter day at Taihu Lake in east China's Jiangsu province, distant mountains appeared misty blue, and the lake stretched endlessly in emerald waves. After nearly 20 years, cross-regional water tours on Taihu Lake have been resumed recently.



"Feeling the breeze from the lake, there's no trace of blue-green algae odor," said local residents aboard a cruise, expressing their heartfelt amazement after taking a deep breath.



The confidence to restart water tours on Taihu Lake stems from the substantial improvement in the water quality. In 2024, for the first time in three decades, the average water quality of the lake reached Grade III on China's five-tier water quality system, meaning it was classed as "fairly good."



From the north to the south, China's tenacious efforts in ecological conservation have brought the country bluer skies, greener lands, cleaner waters, and a more colorful landscape, demonstrating the vigor and vitality of Chinese modernization.



Today, a sound ecological environment, the most basic public good, is benefiting everyone in China. The greater "visibility" of blue skies and clean waters and the rising "green quotient" in China's social and economic development demonstrate the wider recognition of China's new development philosophy.



Patrick Nijs, former Belgian ambassador to China often affectionately called a Chinese "foreign farmer," decided to retire early and stay in China with his wife after completing his tenure in 2013. He is running an organic farm in southwest China's Yunnan province.



Why did Nijs choose to pursue his ecological dream in China?



"China is paving the way for a greener, more prosperous world with unwavering determination and resilience," Nijs said. He believes that China aligns perfectly with his aspirations, and he has witnessed the country's progress in high-quality ecological development.



Today, China is laying a greener foundation for high-quality development, with more and more people expressing their recognition through concrete actions.



Take new energy vehicles (NEVs) as an example. In 2024, China's NEV production and sales reached more than 12 million units, topping the global list for ten consecutive years. The country's NEV exports rose 6.7 percent to 1.284 million units, maintaining global leadership. This achievement is not only a milestone in China's auto sector but also contributes significantly to global emission reduction efforts.



In many countries, Chinese NEVs have become a common sight on city streets. "It's good for the environment." "This eco-friendly mode of transportation is highly favored by Egyptian people as it helps reduce carbon emissions and pollution." These comments by overseas consumers represent their shared commitment to green and low-carbon development.



China's concrete actions has demonstrated that green and low-carbon development is the fundamental solution to ecological and environmental issues.



As China accelerates the formation of green production modes and lifestyles, and supports high-quality development with a high-quality ecological environment, it will not only gain a competitive edge but also pave the way for a brighter future.



