Bold steps taken to make African trade easier, help small businesses

The African Union has amplified action to tackle non-tariff barriers and increase small businesses’ use of the [tradebarriers.africa](https://tradebarriers.africa/about) tool through its new online platform The African continent is about to become the world’s largest free trade area. If not addressed, non-tariff barriers (NTBs) may slow down this effort. Although the negative impact of NTBs on… […]

The African Union has amplified action to tackle non-tariff barriers and increase small bu...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...