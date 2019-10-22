Book presentation: “Eduard Zander: His Life and Work in Ethiopia 1847-1868”

Dr. Dorothea McEwan will present her book on Eduard Zander’s life and work in Ethiopia on Tuesday, November 5, here in Addis Ababa. The event will be held at the Goethe Institut at 17h30. If you are interested, you are most welcome to join and discover more about this book. Eduard Zander’s works on paper […]

