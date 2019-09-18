Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Boosting the efforts of the South Sudanese people’s push for peace


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


By Jonathan Allen Thank you, Mr President. As my colleague has just said, we very, very much welcome the meeting that took place between President Kiir and Dr Machar. This was a necessary step for the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement and for the formation of a transitional government of national unity by the already […]

By Jonathan Allen Thank you, Mr President. As my colleague has just said, we very, very much welcome the meeting that took place between President Kiir and Dr ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...