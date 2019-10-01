Botswana National Day Statement

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary Of State On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I send my best wishes to the people of Botswana on the 53rd anniversary of your country’s independence. Botswana is one of the United States’ most steadfast partners on the African continent, and we value your country’s dedication […]

