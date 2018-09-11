Bridging Ages International Conference to be held at Freedom Park, Pretoria from tomorrow 11-14 September 2018

Freedom Park, an Agency of the Department of Arts and Culture, the National Department of Arts and Culture (DAC), Bridging Ages South Africa (BASA), Bridging Ages International (BAI), will host the Bridging Ages International Conference from tomorrow 11-14 September 2018. The Bridging Ages Time Travel Method is an educational method that uses local heritage in […]

Freedom Park, an Agency of the Department of Arts and Culture, the National Department of Arts and Culture (DAC), Bridging Ag...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...