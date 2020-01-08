Briefing of Mr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas to the Security Council on recent developments in West Africa and the Sahel

Mr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), will present today, on 08 January 2020, to the Security Council the latest report of the Secretary-General which covers the period from 1 July to 31 December 2019 and outlines the activities […]

Mr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOW...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...