British Ambassador hands funds to UK-Ethiopia Social Enterprise

British Ambassador to Ethiopia Susanna Moorehead visited Arakele Design College on 15 March to see how one innovative British-Ethiopian partnership is helping create both stunning new fashion and new opportunities for underprivileged women and refugees in Ethiopia. Arakele is the brainchild of Briton Arabella Stewart and Ethiopian Mikele Goitom. Since 2014 400 students have graduated […]

